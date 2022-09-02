NorthEast United will lock horns with Sudeva Delhi FC in a Durand Cup 2022 match today, September 2. The match is scheduled to start 3 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sports18 channels and Voot app would provide the live telecast and online live streaming of the match.

Check the Durand Cup match streaming details:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)