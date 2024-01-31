Arsenal close gap with Premier League 2023-24 leaders Liverpool as they are now two points off the Reds although Jurgen Klopp's men have a match in hand. Arsenal defeated Nottingham Forest 2-1 riding on goals from Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka and secured important three points through the narrow victory. Arsenal dominated possession but struggled to threaten the Forest goal before Jesus finally broke the deadlock in the 65th minute. Arsenal doubled their lead in the 72nd minute when Gonzalo Montiel gave the ball away near the halfway line and Forest were caught on the break. With this win Arsenal reach 46 point mark after 22 games. Video of 36-Year-Old Lionel Messi Dribbling Past Al-Hilal Players in Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Match Goes Viral.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal, Premier League 2023-24

Taking all three points back home 💛 pic.twitter.com/iucxvV6TIC — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 30, 2024

