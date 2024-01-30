Lionel Messi is known for his playmaking abilities and goal-scoring prowess, but what makes La Pulga stand tall amongst the football greats is his impeccable dribbling skills to beat an array of defenders in one run. Fans witness a similar performance in the Inter Miami vs Al-Hilal game. The Argentine star received the ball in his own half and dribbled past Al-Hilal's defence, with three defenders marking Messi’s run. Messi masterfully created space to thread a pass to Inter Miami forward. At the age of 36, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner is still mesmerizing with his dribbles and signature runs, Enjoy Messi dribbling against the Al-Hilal defender below. Lionel Messi Goal Video Highlights: Watch Inter Miami Star Net A Penalty Against Al-Hilal in Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Match.

Lionel Messi With Signature Dribbles in Al-Hilal vs Inter Miami Match

Lionel Messi with a dribble!pic.twitter.com/K1q2TK8SOw — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) January 30, 2024

