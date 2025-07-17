Eric Maxim-Choupo Moting and Emil Forsberg scored braces as NY Red Bulls (New York Red Bulls) produced a stunning performance to beat New England Revolution 3-0 in a high-scoring MLS 2025 (Major League Soccer) thriller at the Sports Illustrated Stadium in New Jersey on July 17. Leonardo Campana scored the opener for New England Revolution as early as the fifth minute of the match and Kyle Duncan doubled the lead in the 30th minute with a strike from the penalty spot. The NY Red Bulls were 0-2 down at half-time, but Sandro Schwarz's side turned things around in style in the second half, where they scored five goals. NY Red Bulls' comeback started with Daniel Edelman pulling one goal back in the 56th minute. Eric Maxim-Choupo Moting then levelled the score with a goal in the 70th minute and two minutes later, NY Red Bulls found themselves ahead through Emil Forsberg's strike. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting then scored his second and Emil Forsberg completed his brace with a penalty in the 88th minute. Leonardo Campana did manage to pull one goal back for the New England Revolution, but it was too late. Cincinnati vs Inter Miami Result: Evander Scores Brace As Lionel Messi and Co Suffer Crushing 0–3 Defeat in MLS 2025.

NY Red Bulls vs New England Revolution Result

Braces from Forsberg and Choupo-Moting spearhead @NewYorkRedBulls' dramatic comeback to defeat New England. pic.twitter.com/YKuE8PAV4E — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 17, 2025

