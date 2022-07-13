July 13, 2014 - a very important date in the history of German football. On this day, 8 years ago, Mario Goetze scored an extra-time winner against Lionel Messi's high-flying Argentina in final to hand Germany 2014 FIFA World Cup at Maracana in Brazil. The German forward netted a beautiful half-volley to help his team win 1-0 against Messi's team.

Watch Video:

