Georgina Rodriguez slayed the Paris Fashion Week as she donned a CR7 outfit at the event giving a tribute to her husband Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo is currently playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia and at the dusk of his career. In viral video from the Paris Fashion Week Georgina Rodriguez was spotted dropping a hint on how long Cristiano would continue playing professional football. In the clip, she says: "Cristiano one more year, then it’s over. Maybe two, I don't know. From Disappointment to Joy, Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Variety of Emotions As He Attends Al-Nassr vs Al-Hazem Match From Stands Due to Suspension (See Pic and Videos).

Georgina Rodriguez Drops Massive Hint On Cristiano Ronaldo's Retirement

🎙️ Georgina Rodriguez at Paris Fashion Week yesterday appears to confirm the end of Cristiano Ronaldo’s career is coming: “Cristiano one more year, then it’s over. Maybe two, I don't know.” 😢🇵🇹 (🎥 @ArobaseGiovanny) pic.twitter.com/kZUgjt9pKx — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) March 2, 2024

