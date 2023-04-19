Leyton Orient are back in England's third tier as they secure promotion to League One despite losing 0-2 at Gillingham as Bradford lost 1-0 to Swindon. They are back in the League 1 after a long absence of eight years. The game saw much chaos as it came to a halt due to the floodlights going off in the second half. The game could resume after a 23 minute delay.

Leyton Orient Promoted to League One

🆙 They're still playing, they're still losing and there's been a powercut, but results elsewhere have gone their way, so... 👏 Leyton Orient have won promotion to League One! #BBCFootball #BBCEFL pic.twitter.com/qAysSnkzFt — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) April 18, 2023

Power Cut Mid Football Match Video

For a bit of context to this, there was a powercut with 10 mins left. By the time the lights came back on, results elsewhere meant Orient were promoted regardless. Most bizarre game I’ve ever been to! pic.twitter.com/08uTtG3Mia — James Cruttwell (@JamesCruttwell) April 19, 2023

Play Suspended and Celebrations Delayed

Play suspended at Gillingham due to a power cut! Leyton Orient’s L2 promotion party being put on hold…🕺 #soccerspecial pic.twitter.com/yjO7s8Z6nb — Katie Shanahan (@KatieShanahan3) April 18, 2023

