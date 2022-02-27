Kylian Mbappe scored twice last night against AS Saint-Etienne and helped the team registers a 3-1 win. Lionel Messi had assisted Mbappe in scoring one of the gold. Danilo also chipped in with a goal. Check out the video of the goal below.

Lionel Messi's assist

Lionel Messi with a wonderful assist for kylian Mbappe 😍🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/YBXcoJxk1m — Messiesta (@messiesta69) February 26, 2022

PSG

🔚 It's over! A very good start to the 2nd half to ensure 3 points! (3-1) #PSGASSE 🔴🔵 #ICICESTPARIS pic.twitter.com/edFbL8ha58 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) February 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)