Odisha FC is in great form with 18 points from 10 games so far in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24. But they stand fourth, five points behind league leaders Goa FC with a game in hand. They missed chance to close the gap after their latest draw against East Bengal side. So the Juggernauts will be looking to capitalize on struggling Punjab FC side, who have won just one game in the tournament so far. Punjab FC vs Odisha FC I-League 2023–24 game will start at 08:00 PM IST. While live telecast of Punjab FC vs Odisha FC I-League 2023–24 is available on Eurosports, fans can also enjoy the game on the Fancode App and website.

