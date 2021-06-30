Veteran football coach Rafael Benitez was unveiled as the new manager for Premier League club Everton on Wednesday. Benitez has signed a three-year contract at Goodison Park and would succeed Carlo Ancelotti, who left for Spain to become Real Madrid's new head coach.

Check Everton's post here:

