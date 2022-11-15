The US men's World Cup team is using a rainbow-themed team logo inside their training facility in support for the LGBTQ community. The logo design features seven rainbow-colored vertical stripes below ‘USA’ written in dark blue letters. This is part of the "Be The Change" initiative the team adopted in the year 2020.

See post:

Rainbow-themed badge adorns U.S. training facility at Qatar World Cup https://t.co/0UZ1SUofqK pic.twitter.com/90Etd8SjOO — Reuters (@Reuters) November 14, 2022

