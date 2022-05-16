Real Madrid have released their new kit for the upcoming 2022-23 season. This new jersey, which maintains the club's iconic and predominantly white colour would commemorate the club's 120th anniversary and has been created to 'celebrate the past, present and future' of the club.

⚪🟣 History, tradition and unforgettable moments: it's all in the details. 👕 Discover our new @adidasfootball 2022/23 home jersey, available now! 🛒 https://t.co/7SAcTIYfLU pic.twitter.com/J4mDWoD4bR — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) May 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)