Romelu Lukaku's form had been in the news for a while now. But the Boxing Day match between Chelsea and Ashton Villa turned out to be quite a fair outing for the former Manchester United forward as he scored a goal and led the team to a 3-1 win. Jorginho scored a brace too. This was Lukaku's first Premier League goal since September 2021.

