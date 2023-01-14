RoundGlass Punjab FC will face Mumbai Kenkre FC in their next I-League match on January 14. The game will start at 4:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula. Punjab FC are coming into this match with a 3-1 win over Neroca FC. Meanwhile, Mumbai Kenkre lost against Sreenidi Deccan in their previous outing. The important I-League match between RoundGlass Punjab FC and Mumbai Kenkre FC will be telecasted live on DD Sports. Meanwhile, Eurosport can also provide a live telecast of this game. If you want to watch the live streaming, you can tune into the Discovery+ website and app. Indian U-17 Men’s Football Team To Face UAE, Uzbekistan in Friendly Matches in January.

RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Mumbai Kenkre FC On Discovery+

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)