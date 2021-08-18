The Indian football team would begin their title defense at the SAFF Championship 2021 against Bangladesh on October 3. Indian football on Twitter released the fixtures of the national team in this competition.

See their tweet here:

The #BlueTigers' fixtures at the SAFF Championship 2021 to be held in Maldives are: Oct 3: Bangladesh vs India Oct 6: India vs Sri Lanka Oct 8: Nepal vs India Oct 11: India vs Maldives The final featuring the top 2 teams will be played on Oct 13.#IndianFootball #BackTheBlue pic.twitter.com/NNJAYnzO6l — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) August 18, 2021

