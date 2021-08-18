Indian centre-back Sandesh Jhingan has set his sights on European football as he has signed for Croatian first-division side HNK Sibenik from Indian Super League outfit ATK Mohun Bagan after just one season. ATK Mohun Bagan took to Twitter to make this announcement.

See ATK Mohun Bagan's tweet here:

We bid farewell to one of our Club Captains, Sandesh Jhingan who departs #ATKMohunBagan to take up a fresh challenge in a European country’s first division. 💪⚽️ pic.twitter.com/JfWUM5941P — ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) August 18, 2021

