India national football team secures a historic victory against Tajikistan as they registered their first win over the Central Asian nation in 18 years. India secured a 2-1 victory over Tajikistan in the CAFA Nations Cup 2025. The win also started coach Khalid Jamil's era in a positive way. Indian national football team has been in a drought for wins for a very long time, but this win will give them the confidence in the next stage of games. With this win, they also gave themselves a chance to qualify for the next stages of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025. Both the goals of India came in the first half, with Anwar Ali scoring the first and Sandesh Jhingan scoring the second. Tajikistan pulled one back but in the second half, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu saved a penalty to keep India in lead. In the end, the Blue Tigers made it sure to close the game down and win the game. Top Five Head Coaches With Most Clean Sheets in Indian Super League History, From Manolo Marquez to Owen Coyle; Check Full List.

A DEBUT TO REMEMBER IN THE #CAFANationsCup2025 🤩🇮🇳 Khalid Jamil's #BlueTigers defeat hosts Tajikistan in the Group 🅱️ opener 👊#TJKIND #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/huCiy3Hw3i — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) August 29, 2025

