Trailing by a two-goal deficit till the first 43 minutes, the LA Galaxy managed to make a comeback in their Major League Soccer 2025 match, scoring two goals and forcing hosts Seattle Sounders FC to a 2-2 draw. Jesus Ferreira broke the deadlock in the fifth minute, which was followed by striker Danny Musovski scoring the second goal of the match in the 41st minute, both coming for the hosts Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field. Japanese defender Maya Yoshida then netted one back to reduce the deficit for LA Galaxy in the 44th minute. Another Japanese footballer, Miki Yamane, scored the equalizer in the 87th minute; this was the only goal in the second half. This was the first-ever goal for Miki Yamane in MLS. San Jose Earthquakes 2-4 LAFC, MLS 2025: Denis Bouanga Nets Hat-Trick, Equals Carlos Vela’s Record as Joint All-Time Top Scorer in Stunning Away Win (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

LA Galaxy, Seattle Sounders Share Spoils

Seattle Sounders vs LA Galaxy, MLS 2025 Full Highlights

