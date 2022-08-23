Juventus will be disappointed with their performance as they were held by Sampdoria to a goalless draw in Genoa. The Bianconeri's had chances to score but were unable to breach Sampdoria's defensive unit. Juventus are fourth in the points table.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)