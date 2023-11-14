Shillong Lajong FC will take on Sreenidi Deccan in the I-League 2023-24 on November 14. The match will be played at the SSA Stadium in Shillong and it starts at 2:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Eurosport India is the broadcast partner of I-League 2023-24 and the live telecast of this match will be available on its channel. Fans can also watch the Shillong Lajong FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC match live streaming on the FanCode app and website and also the Indian Football YouTube channel. 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers: Sunil Chhetri Wants Indian Football Team to Play As a Cohesive Unit in Opener Against Kuwait.

