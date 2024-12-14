After notching their first win in the competition, Shillong Lajong will lock horns against Gokulam Kerala FC in the ongoing I-League 2024-25 on December 14. The Shillong Lajong vs Gokulam Kerala FC football match will be played at SSA Stadium and commences at 4:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). I-League 204-25 will have TV telecast Sony Sports Network. The Shillong Lajong vs Gokulam Kerala FC match live telecast viewing options will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 Channels in India. Meanwhile, Shillong Lajong vs Gokulam Kerala FC live streaming viewing options will be available on the newly launched SSEN app. I-League 2024–25: Shillong Lajong Register First Win With 8–0 Routing Of Rajasthan United FC

Shillong Lajong vs Gokulam Kerala FC Live

