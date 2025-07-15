Japan national football team are currently locking horns with hosts South Korea national football team in the EAFF East Asian Cup E-1 Football Championship 2025. The South Korea vs Japan EAFF E-1 Football Championship match is being played at the Yongin Mireu Stadium. The South Korea vs Japan is organized to begin at 4:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on July 15. Unfortunately, due to absence of an official broadcaster, the South Korea vs Japan EAFF E-1 Football Championship match will not have any live telecast or live streaming viewing options in India. Jorge Jesus Opens Up on Becoming Al-Nassr Head Coach, Says ‘Without Cristiano Ronaldo’s Invitation; I Wouldn’t Be Here’.

South Korea vs Japan, EAFF E-1 Football Championship Half-Time Score Update

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)