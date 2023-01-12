Southampton entered the semi-final of the Carabao Cup 2022-23 after defeating Manchester City in their latest outing at St. Mary's Stadium, Southampton. The Saints got a brilliant start as Sekou Mara scored the opening goal of the match in the 23rd minute. Then soon after that, Moussa Djenepo made it 2-0 for the home side. The first half ended with a 2-0 lead for Southampton. Pep Guardiola made quite a few changes in the second half but the damage was already done. Southampton managed to hold onto their lead and qualified for the Carabao Cup 2022-23 semi-final.

Southampton 2-0 Manchester City

Southampton 2-0 Manchester City Goal Video Highlights

