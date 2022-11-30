Tunisia did bow out of the FIFA World Cup 2022 but they did manage to do so on a high, with a shocking 1-0 win over France. From the get-go, Tunisia were more aggressive of the two sides with France making as many as nine changes in this match. Their persistent effort paid off when Wahbi Khazri scored in the 58th minute to put Tunisia ahead. France did start attacking more towards the dying stages of the match with the introduction of some of their best players in Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann. Although Griezmann managed to score in the dying stages of the match, it was ruled out for being offside and Tunisia held on to clinch this famous win. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here. Pele, Football Legend, Rushed to Hospital With His Condition Reportedly ‘Worsening’, Daughter Says ‘No Surprise or Emergency’

Tunisia vs France Result:

Tunisia defeat France but the holders finish top of Group D 👏#FIFAWorldCup | @adidasfootball — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 30, 2022

