Jio Cinema or JioCinema holds the official live streaming rights of FIFA World Cup 2022 in India. The mobile app has even made the streaming of these football matches free but it seems users aren't happy with the service provided. Several users took to Twitter and complained about the buffering during live streaming of matches. Some also complained about the missing scoreline during the FIFA World Cup 2022 matches. JioCinema earlier claimed that they are "continuously working to give users a great experience." And also requested users to "upgrade your app to the latest version." JioCinema Posts Funny Meme in Reply to Football Fans’ Complains About FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Stream Buffering Issues!.

Missing Scoreline!

Scoreline is missing now .. making it horrible by the passing of each day. This is the third consecutive day where jio cinema is lagging. You’ve ruined this world cup for us. 🙏🏻@JioCinema @Sports18 @viacom18 #FIFAWorldCup #JioCinema pic.twitter.com/ultsgU2yHk — Abdul Danish Khan (@danish__khaan) November 22, 2022

Scorecard Missing!

Now the scorecard is missing.#JioCinema — Musaib Rafiq (@musaib_rafiq) November 22, 2022

Screen Stuck

Yaar my jio cinema is not even working . It's stuck on the poster . What a pathetic app. Any solutions ? pic.twitter.com/eGXuD9LiFA — Archer (@poserarcher) November 22, 2022

Mess Out There!

Jio cinema so poor I couldn’t see messi after that penalty — Furqaan Farooq (@furqaan_farooq) November 22, 2022

Goal or No Goal?

No Home Work?

Jio cinema is a proper example of why beta testing is so important. The app is full of bugs, Ambani just lost the plot thinking it's just football, how many people would watch it. Paisa le lo per ache se dikha do. @JioCinema — Zee_Kash™ (@Zeeshu_4_U) November 23, 2022

Upgrade!

Dear @JioCinema fans, We are continuously working to give you a great experience. Please upgrade your app to the latest version to enjoy #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022. Apologies for any inconvenience.#FIFAWorldCup #FIFAWConJioCinema #FIFAWConSports18 | @FIFAWorldCup — JioCinema (@JioCinema) November 20, 2022

