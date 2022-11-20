JioCinema app is the official live-streaming partner to bring in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in India. However, right on the opening day, football fans complained about facing buffering issues. Netizens like always feel better expressing their disappointment in the 'meme language' i.e., they began trending #JioCinema by sharing funny memes and hilarious reactions. And it seems JioCinema too decided to address the concerns of their uses in the 'meme language'. The official Twitter handle of JioCinema shared a funny meme with the caption, "Our team hard at work to solve some of your buffering issues." However, on a serious note, JioCinema did apologise to their users in another tweet. BTS Jungkook's Stunning Performance of 'Dreamers' at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Opening Ceremony Leaves Fans Mesmerised! (Watch Video).

Check JioCinema's Post In Reply to Fans' Complains About FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Stream Buffering Issues!

They Apologised and Promised to Make The Experience a Better One

Earlier, Netizens Took To Twitter To Raise Their Concerns

Time for Some Solution!

If you are facing issues with JioCinema, just switch the multi cam option to extended stadium feed, it should work fine.

