JioCinema app is the official live-streaming partner to bring in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in India. However, right on the opening day, football fans complained about facing buffering issues. Netizens like always feel better expressing their disappointment in the 'meme language' i.e., they began trending #JioCinema by sharing funny memes and hilarious reactions. And it seems JioCinema too decided to address the concerns of their uses in the 'meme language'. The official Twitter handle of JioCinema shared a funny meme with the caption, "Our team hard at work to solve some of your buffering issues." However, on a serious note, JioCinema did apologise to their users in another tweet. BTS Jungkook's Stunning Performance of 'Dreamers' at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Opening Ceremony Leaves Fans Mesmerised! (Watch Video).

Check JioCinema's Post In Reply to Fans' Complains About FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Stream Buffering Issues!

Our team hard at work to solve some of your buffering issues😵‍💫pic.twitter.com/mjxLV5cgmD — JioCinema (@JioCinema) November 20, 2022

They Apologised and Promised to Make The Experience a Better One

Dear @JioCinema fans, We are continuously working to give you a great experience. Please upgrade your app to the latest version to enjoy #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022. Apologies for any inconvenience.#FIFAWorldCup #FIFAWConJioCinema #FIFAWConSports18 | @FIFAWorldCup — JioCinema (@JioCinema) November 20, 2022

Earlier, Netizens Took To Twitter To Raise Their Concerns

Seriously @JioCinema ??? This is how we are gonna watch the WC? pic.twitter.com/rtZqrx4R5y — Rishabh Thakur (@rishabhthakur) November 20, 2022

#JioCinema #FIFAWorldCup immediately take away rights from jio to disneyhotstar or voot ...horrible experience ...ruining football world cup for fans all over pic.twitter.com/lZoztIqP9N — paulami mukherjee (@paulamimukherje) November 20, 2022

Wow #JioCinema you guys should have tested your servers before putting in your bid for broadcasting #FIFAWorldCup in India. Pathetic service. — Samarth Goyal (@SammySamarth) November 20, 2022

Disgrace to watch the #FIFAWorldCup on #JioCinema. Extremely frustrating and scared for the matches to come😭 — Saurabh Srivastava (@Saurv99) November 20, 2022

Time for Some Solution!

If you are facing issues with JioCinema, just switch the multi cam option to extended stadium feed, it should work fine.

To those who are facing issues with jio cinema in tv just switch the multi cam option to extended stadium feed it is working fine#JioCinema #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/k90nURrq2r — rahul (@rahulphilomath) November 20, 2022

