Gianluigi Donnarumma won the Yachine Trophy at the Ballon d'Or 2025 Awards ceremony, while Hannah Hampton scripted history by becoming the first-ever winner of the Women's Yachine Trophy. The Ballon d'Or award ceremony was held at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris on Monday, September 23. Gianluigi Donnarumma enjoyed massive success with PSG last season, where he helped the French side win the UEFA Champions Trophy title for the very first time. This is also the second time he has won the award, after having done so in 2021. Hannah Hampton, on the other hand, scripted history by winning the first-ever Women's Yachine Trophy. The 24-year-old English goalkeeper helped Chelsea win the Women's Super League, FA Cup and League Cup and England clinch the Women's Euro title. Ballon d’Or 2025 Ceremony Live Streaming Online & Time in India: How To Watch Ballon d’Or Award Ceremony on TV in IST?

Gianluigi Donnarumma, Hannah Hampton Win Yachine Trophy 2025 Awards

🧤 GIANLUIGI DONNARUMMA AND HANNAH HAMPTON THE 2025 YACHINE TROPHY WINNERS!#ballondor pic.twitter.com/fkUGyIwBzW — Ballon d'Or (@ballondor) September 22, 2025

