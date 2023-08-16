Lionel Messi continued his fine start to life at Inter Miami with a ninth goal in six consecutive matches as his side entered the Leagues Cup 2023 final with a dominating 4-1 win over Philadelphia Union on Wednesday, August 16. Messi scored a sensational long-range goal in the 20th minute of the match to double his side's lead in the match. Taking to Instagram, Messi shared pictures from the match as he wrote, "We worked our way to the finals and we made it!!!. 💪 We're still on the last step... " Lionel Messi’s Fan Invades Pitch To Click Picture With Argentina Star During Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union Leagues Cup 2023 Semifinal, Video Goes Viral.

Lionel Messi Reacts After Helping Inter Miami Qualify for Leagues Cup 2023 Final

