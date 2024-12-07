In a very unfortunate development, Premier League club West Ham revealed that their striker, Michail Antonio got involved in a road traffic accident. Reports suggested that Antonio was hospitalised with serious injuries. After some time, West Ham provides another update that Michail Antonio is in a stable condition. They also revealed that he is conscious and communicating and is currently under close supervision at a central London hospital. West Ham Forward Michail Antonio Involved In Road Traffic Incident, Club Provides Update.

West Ham Striker Michail Antonio Stable Following Involvement In Road Traffic Incident

West Ham United can confirm that Michail Antonio is in a stable condition following a road traffic accident this afternoon in the Essex area. Michail is conscious and communicating and is currently under close supervision at a central London hospital. At this difficult time, we… — West Ham United (@WestHam) December 7, 2024

