In a shocking development, Premier League club West Ham provided a statement on December 7, Saturday, where they revealed that striker Michail Antonio has been involved in a road traffic accident. In a statement, West Ham said: "The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the club are with Michail, his family and friends at this time." The club also said, they would "issue an update in due course". FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Schedule Announced: Organisers Prepone Opening Day for Lionel Messi-Led Inter Miami to Feature In Front of Home Crowd.

West Ham Forward Michail Antonio Involved In Road Traffic Incident

Club Statement West Ham United can confirm striker Michail Antonio has today been involved in a road traffic accident. The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the Club are with Michail, his family and friends at this time. The Club will issue an update in due course. pic.twitter.com/v3ZNyR80fd — West Ham United (@WestHam) December 7, 2024

