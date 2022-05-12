Manchester City moved closer to the Premier League title with a 5-1 win over Wolves at the Molineux. Kevin de Bruyne was the star as he netted four times to take Pep Guardiola's team over the line. They have a three-point lead over Liverpool with two games left.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)