Shawn Rhoden has died at the age of 46. The former Mr Olympia reportedly died due to a heart attack. Rhoden’s trainer, Chris Aceto, also confirmed the bodybuilder's death to close friends.

JUST IN - Professional bodybuilder and former Mr. Olympia champion, Shawn Rhoden, has died of an apparent heart attack. He was 46. pic.twitter.com/kYvKkwE10H — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 6, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)