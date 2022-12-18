Hadi Choopan of Iran is 2022 Mr. Olympia Champion. He beat Derek Lunsford to win the Men's Open Trophy. The top five results from the Men’s Open division and winnings are: 1. Hadi Choopan— $400,000 2. Derek Lunsford — $150,000 3. Nick Walker — $100,000 4. Brandon Curry — $40,000 and 5. Mamdouh “Big Ramy” Elssbiay — $30,000.

Mr. Olympia is the title awarded to the winner of the professional men's bodybuilding contest at Joe Weider's Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend. The International Federation of BodyBuilding & Fitness (IFBB) annually holds this international bodybuilding competition.

View Tweet: Hadi Choopan of Iran is 2022 Mr. Olympia Champion

Gentleman bodybuilder #HadiChoopan of #Iran became the very first Asian #MrOlympia champion in the history of the competition, promptly dedicating his win to “bànováneh sharifeh Iran” (the honourable ladies of Iran) ❤️#WomanLifeFreedom #IranRevolution #mrolympia2022 pic.twitter.com/TZr8VyokDJ — Omid Djalili (@omid9) December 18, 2022

Hadi Choopan 2022 MR OLYMPIA pic.twitter.com/3sCQpmyCnF — GENERATION IRON (@GenerationIron) December 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)