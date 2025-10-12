Derek Lunsford has been judged the Mr. Olympia 2025 champion. The event was held in Las Vegas, where the American bodybuilder Derek Lunsford was judged the winner in the Open category. Hadi Choopan from Iran was judged second. Nigeria's Andrew Jacked was placed third, while Britain's Samson Dauda, who won in 2024, came fourth in the men's open division. Martin Fitzwater finished fifth. On winning, Derek Lunsford has been awarded a prize money of 600,000 USD. Chris Bumstead Wins Classic Physique Title at Olympia 2024, Announces Retirement After His Sixth Award (See Posts).

Derek Lunsford Wins Mr. Olympia 2025

Mr. Olympia 2025 Final Rankings

