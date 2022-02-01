Alexander Romario Jesuraj struck a goal as late as in the 94th minute to help FC Goa settle for a 1-1 draw against Odisha FC in an Indian Super League encounter on Tuesday. Odisha had taken the lead in the 61st minute when Jonathas de Jesus scored from the penalty spot. You can watch video highlights of the game here.

