Kerala Blasters FC has registered a 2-1 win over NorthEast United in ISL 2021-22 match. Jorge Pereyra Diaz and Alvaro Vazquez scored goals for the team and led them to a win.

FULL-TIME | #KBFCNEU @NEUtdFC scored an injury-time consolation goal, but it wasn't enough as @KeralaBlasters bag all three points at the Tilak Maidan Stadium! ✨ KBFC 2-1 NEUFC#HeroISL #LetsFootball

— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) February 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)