George Russell delivered a ‘speedy’ performance with a win at the Las Vegas GP 2024, but the star of the race was Lewis Hamilton who finished second despite starting from the 10th position. All eyes were on the Verstappen-Norris tussle wherein the Red Bull Driver could have won the title. Max Verstappen finished fifth in the Las Vegas GP 2024 while F1 Title challenger Lando Norris finished sixth. The winner of the drivers’ title race would be decided later after points are compiled. F1 2024: Pierre Gasly Crashes Out of Las Vegas GP 2024 After Car Malfunction.

George Russell Wins Las Vegas GP 2024

GEORGE RUSSELL WINS IN VEGAS!!! 🤩 Lewis Hamilton comes home second to make it a Mercedes 1-2 👏👏 #F1 #LasVegasGP pic.twitter.com/2YRUfx8l5T — Formula 1 (@F1) November 24, 2024

