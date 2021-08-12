Gurjant Singh, who played a crucial role in India winning their first medal in men's hockey at Olympics in over four decades, dedicated the success to his mother. 'Aaj jo bhi hu, inki vajah se he toh hu,' he said.

This picture says it all!❤️ Nobody likes to see their Maa cry, but today it was a different feeling when I saw the tears in her eyes, filled with pride. What more can I say? Aaj jo bhi hu, inki vajah se he toh hu. pic.twitter.com/ac6LNllj0u — Gurjant Singh (@Gurjant_Singh9) August 12, 2021

