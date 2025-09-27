One of the greatest-ever cricketers to grace the sporting field, former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum, celebrates his birthday today (September 27). Born in September 1981, McCullum changed the landscape of batting across formats, bringing a more fearless and unorthodox approach to opening during his playing days and leaving a mark on the sport for future generations to practice. McCullum featured in 432 internationals for New Zealand, amassing 14,676 runs with 19 hundreds and 76 half-centuries, which include the fastest triple ton in Test history. The wicket-keeper batter also enjoyed stints in the IPL with KKR and CSK, and kicked off his coaching career with Kolkata Knight Riders. McCullum has moved on to bigger roles as England national cricket team head coach, and has been quite in the news for his 'BazBall' approach. Fans took to social media and flooded the internet with happy birthday wishes for the New Zealand legend on his special occasion. Brendon McCullum Backs England Pacer Jofra Archer for Ashes 2025–26, Says ‘He Is Going To Be a Huge Player When We Get to Australia’.

