One of the greatest-ever cricketers to grace the sporting field, former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum, celebrates his birthday today (September 27). Born in September 1981, McCullum changed the landscape of batting across formats, bringing a more fearless and unorthodox approach to opening during his playing days and leaving a mark on the sport for future generations to practice. McCullum featured in 432 internationals for New Zealand, amassing 14,676 runs with 19 hundreds and 76 half-centuries, which include the fastest triple ton in Test history. The wicket-keeper batter also enjoyed stints in the IPL with KKR and CSK, and kicked off his coaching career with Kolkata Knight Riders. McCullum has moved on to bigger roles as England national cricket team head coach, and has been quite in the news for his 'BazBall' approach. Fans took to social media and flooded the internet with happy birthday wishes for the New Zealand legend on his special occasion. Brendon McCullum Backs England Pacer Jofra Archer for Ashes 2025–26, Says ‘He Is Going To Be a Huge Player When We Get to Australia’.

Fan Remembers Brendon McCullum's Brilliance On Special Day

Happy Birthday, Brendon Mccullum Let's relive his brilliant 77(25) against England in the 2015 CWCpic.twitter.com/TzFVzOx4Jz — 👑 (@VK_FAN_FOREVER_) September 27, 2025

Fan Wishes Brendon McCullum Happy Birthday

HAPPY BIRTHDAY BAZ 🎂💛 Brendon McCullum – The fearless opener & CSK blood forever 🦁🔥 1st ever triple century (302) for New Zealand 🇳🇿 Fastest ever Test century – 54 balls Blasted 123 off 58 balls in WC 2015 Over 12,000 runs in international cricket 👑 From lighting up… pic.twitter.com/ma69dBynDt — Crikistaan (@crikistaan) September 27, 2025

Artwork To Wish Brendon McCullum Birthday

#happybirthday In Harare, young Brendon McCullum faced Zimbabwe's chirping fielders. Grinning, he cracked a four off Streak, quipping, “I could hit that for six in my sleep!” Later, he launched a massive six, sealing the game and hinting at the "Bazball" style he'd later coach. pic.twitter.com/nxqhJaYdP6 — Austin Coutinho (@auscoot) September 27, 2025

'One of the Greatest Cricketers'

Wishing a very happy birthday to one of the greatest cricketers to ever play the sport, Brendon McCullum. CAPTAIN. COACH. LEGEND. pic.twitter.com/K071QZKHV1 — KnightRidersXtra (@KKR_Xtra) September 27, 2025

Happy Birthday To Kiwi Legend

- 101 Tests. - 14,676 international runs. - 19 international hundreds. - 398 international sixes. - Fastest Test century in history. - A triple century in Tests. - 158* in the first ever IPL match. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ONE OF THE GREATEST KIWI - BRENDON MCCULLUM. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/iIuPcdLIiG — CRICKET (@v_k_fan18) September 27, 2025

