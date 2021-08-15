India is celebrating its 75th Independence day today and on this occasion, many sporting stalwarts took to social media to extend their wishes to the netizens, The likes of Mary Kom, Vijender Singh, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and others posted tweets on social media. Check out the tweets below:

भारत हमेशा सर आँखों पर! I have always worn the 🇮🇳 flag on my helmet with pride and it always reminded me why I stepped on the field. Wish a very Happy 75th #IndependenceDay to all the Indians across the globe. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/9XwUmau31O — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 15, 2021

Harsha Bhogle

A day to be proud of. And a day to be grateful to all those great Indians who made it possible. It is our 75th and I am confident young India is going to take us far. #HappyIndependenceDay2021 — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 14, 2021

Irfan Pathan

Our country is great cos of its unity. Happy Independence Day everyone 🇮🇳 #IndependenceDayIndia pic.twitter.com/eXk6SkVSrW — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 15, 2021

VVS Laxman

As we celebrate our 75th Independence Day, let's pay our respects to our great Freedom Fighters who fought bravely and laid the foundation for our independence. May the Indian tricolour always fly high🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳Jai Hind….Happy #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/5WzNqWNc8P — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 15, 2021

Wasim Jaffer

When the sky, stadium and ground came together to reflect the tricolour. Happy independence day to my fellow Indians all around the world🇮🇳😊 #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/bo7K5bE0Ok — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 15, 2021

Yogeshwar Dutt

Geeta Phogat

Yuvraj Singh:

On our 75th Independence Day, remembering the valiant struggle of all those who fought for the independence of our great nation 🙏🏻 Freedom is precious, let’s respect and enjoy it responsibly. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #HappyIndependenceDay2021 pic.twitter.com/fNhXHa4OZ9 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 15, 2021

Virender Sehwag

न पूछो ज़माने को के क्या मेरी कहानी है, हमारी पहचान तोह बस इतनी है कि हम हिंदुस्तानी है | हर करम अपना करेंगे ए वतन तेरे लिए दिल दिया है…जां भी देंगे ऐ वतन तेरे लिए!! #स्वतंत्रतादिवस की अनेक शुभकामनाएँ सभी भारतवासियों को ! pic.twitter.com/XVQjDmgxg4 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 15, 2021

Harbhajan Singh

🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं देश के खातिर, इस तिरंगे को सदैव ऊचा रखने की खातिर, देश की आजादी के लिए और देश की आजादी बनाए रखने के लिए जिन लोगों ने अपने प्राणों की आहुति दी है उनको सत सत नमन जय हिन्द, भारत माता की जय pic.twitter.com/9YkcNRgRae — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 15, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)