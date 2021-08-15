India is celebrating its 75th Independence day today and on this occasion, many sporting stalwarts took to social media to extend their wishes to the netizens, The likes of Mary Kom, Vijender Singh, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and others posted tweets on social media. Check out the tweets below:

Harsha Bhogle

Irfan Pathan

VVS Laxman

Wasim Jaffer

Yogeshwar Dutt

Geeta Phogat

Yuvraj Singh:

Virender Sehwag

Harbhajan Singh

 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)