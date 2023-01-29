We have already seen a fortnight of nonstop blockbuster hockey action in the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 in the two stadiums of Rourkela and Bhubaneswar in Odisha. Although India failed to go past the Crossover stages of the competition, India as hosts got a lot of praise from all around the world because of the infrastructure, facilities and hospitality they provided to the visiting spectators. Amidst that, another accolade adds to the already decorated cap of the Odisha Government. Guiness Book of World Records declared Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela as the largest fully seated hockey stadium in the world. It's an achievement to be cherished by both the country and sports fraternity of the nation. India Beat South Africa 5-2 in Classification Match, Finish 9th at FIH Hockey World Cup 2023.

Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium Achieves Unique Feat

𝑩𝒊𝒓𝒔𝒂 𝑴𝒖𝒏𝒅𝒂 𝑯𝒐𝒄𝒌𝒆𝒚 𝑺𝒕𝒂𝒅𝒊𝒖𝒎 𝒄𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒕𝒆𝒔 𝑮𝒖𝒊𝒏𝒏𝒆𝒔𝒔 𝑹𝒆𝒄𝒐𝒓𝒅. It a proud moment for #Odisha as @GWR has certified the Birsa Munda stadium as the largest fully seated hockey stadium of the world. pic.twitter.com/CyUcyGzNqG — Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) January 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)