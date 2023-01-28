Indian hockey team end their FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 campaign with a 5-2 win over South Africa at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela. Abhishek, Harmanpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh and Sukhjeet Singh were the goalscorers for the Indian side. Meanwhile, Samkelo Mvimbi and Mustaphaa Cassiem one goal each for the South African side. With this victory, Indian finished 9th in the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023. Meanwhile, South Africa end their campaign in 11th place. Graham Reid, Indian Men's Hockey Team Coach, Cites Poor Penalty Corner Conversion As A Reason of Elimination From Men's Hockey World Cup 2023.

India 5-2 South Africa

