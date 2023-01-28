Indian hockey team end their FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 campaign with a 5-2 win over South Africa at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela. Abhishek, Harmanpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh and Sukhjeet Singh were the goalscorers for the Indian side. Meanwhile, Samkelo Mvimbi and Mustaphaa Cassiem one goal each for the South African side. With this victory, Indian finished 9th in the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023. Meanwhile, South Africa end their campaign in 11th place. Graham Reid, Indian Men's Hockey Team Coach, Cites Poor Penalty Corner Conversion As A Reason of Elimination From Men's Hockey World Cup 2023.

India 5-2 South Africa

𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥-𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞: 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝟐-𝟓 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 An action packed 2nd half saw 5 goals scored, as India won their final game of #HWC2023 to finish their campaign in the 9th place, while South Africa finish 11th. 📱- Download the @watchdothockey app for all updates. pic.twitter.com/XCZayCf7Df — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) January 28, 2023

