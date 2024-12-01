The India vs South Korea Men's junior Hockey match will be played at Hockey Oman Stadium in Muscat, Oman. The IND vs KOR clash will begin at 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, due to the lack of an official broadcaster for the Men's Junior Asia Cup Hockey 2024 in India fans will not get any live telecast viewing option of Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024 on TV. Although good news for the fans as the Asia Hockey Federation YouTube channel will provide the live streaming viewing option of IND vs KOR Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024 Match. Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024: India Hockey Team Beats Chinese Taipei 16–0.

India vs Korea Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

Matchday 🏑🔥 The stage is set for a thrilling clash as Team India 🇮🇳 faces Korea🇰🇷 in their final group stage match at the Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024 💥 Our young warriors are on a roll with 3 wins and are determined to make it 4️⃣! 💪 Can they finish the group stage… pic.twitter.com/PsU3sOkOkD — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) December 1, 2024

