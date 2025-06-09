India A will look to pile on more runs on the board when Day 4 resumes after KL Rahul's 51 helped the visitors take a 184-run lead at stumps on Day 3 in the 2nd unofficial Test against England Lions. The last day of the India A vs England Lions match will start at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the County Ground, Northampton on June 9. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of India's tour of England 2025, and fans can watch India A vs England Lions live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. Fans can also watch the India A vs England Lions live streaming on the SonyLIV as well as JioHotstar apps and websites, but after purchasing subscriptions. India A in Command As Abhimanyu Easwaran, KL Rahul Shine On Day 3 Against England Lions in Second Unofficial Test.

India A vs England Lions 2nd Unofficial Test Match 2025 Day 4 Live Streaming

The 𝗞𝗛𝗔𝗟𝗘𝗘𝗟 𝗔𝗛𝗠𝗘𝗗 Show! 😍 His 4/70 helped India A secure a crucial lead! Will he repeat the same magic in the 4th innings of the match, if England Lions bat again? 🤔 📝 Day 3, STUMPS: India A 163/4. Lead by 184 runs. ENGLAND LIONS 🆚 INDIA A | 2nd Unofficial… pic.twitter.com/3YuLrkAGeu — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 9, 2025

