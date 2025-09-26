Looking to earn a series whitewash, India Under 19 will take on hosts Australia Under 19 in the third and final Youth One-Day International, having taken a 2-0 unassailable lead. The IND U-19 vs AUS U-19 3rd YODI 2025 will be played at the Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane on Friday, September 26, and will commence at 9:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the IND U-19 vs AUS U-19 Youth ODI series. So, fans will have live telecast viewing options of the IND U-19 vs AUS U-19 1st ODI 2025 on the Star Sports Network TV channels. Fans will also have live streaming viewing options of IND U19 vs AUS U19 1st ODI 2025 on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Mumbaikar vs Punekar in IND U19 vs AUS U19: Pune-Based Yash Deshmukh Captains Australia While Mumbai’s Ayush Mhatre Leads India in Youth ODI Series.

IND U19 vs AUS U19 YODI Live Streaming

The 14-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi has gone big again for India's U19 side 🔥 Highlights: https://t.co/P8GbStFmN7 pic.twitter.com/1LIgwNI9mH — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 24, 2025

