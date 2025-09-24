India U-19 is currently playing a Australia U-19 in a three-match youth ODI series in Australia. The matches of the series are being played at the Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane. India U-19, led by Ayush Mhatre have been the dominant side and have won both games in the series so far securing an unassailable 2-0 lead. Australia was led by Yash Deshmukh in the second match. He is an Indian and has his origins in Pune. With a boy from Mumbai, Ayush Mhatre leading the Indian side, it gave a new dimension to the age old Mumbaikar vs Punekar rivalry. 14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shatters Unmukt Chand’s Record of Most Sixes in Youth ODIs, Achieves Feat During IND-U19 vs AUS-U19 2nd Youth ODI 2025.

'Two Marathi Boys'

Back on commentary for @FoxCricket the India v Aus under 19s. Two Marathi boys captaining the respective teams. Deshmukh v Mhatre #cricket #IndvAus pic.twitter.com/WqRCMtAdid — Gav Joshi (@Gampa_cricket) September 24, 2025

'Mumbaikar vs Punekar'

India u 19 skipper Ayush Mhatre is a Mumbaikar and Australia u 19 skipper Yashwant Deshmukh is a Punekar — Makarand Waingankar (@wmakarand) September 24, 2025

