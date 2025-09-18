Neeraj Chopra will be competing in the men's Javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championship 2025 on Thursday, September 18. Neeraj Chopra's men's Javelin throw final event will be hosted at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo. The men's Javelin throw final event is scheduled to start at 3:43 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network have the live official broadcasting rights of the World Athletics Championship 2025 in India. So, the Indian audience can get the live telecast viewing options of Neeraj Chopra's Javelin throw final round in the World Athletics Championship 2025 on the Star Sports Select TV channels. Fans will also have live streaming viewing options of the World Athletics Championship 2025 in India. JioHotstar app and website will be live streaming Neeraj Chopra's men's javelin throw final event in the World Athletics Championship 2025. Neeraj Chopra Qualifies For Men's Javelin Throw Final at the World Athletics Championship 2025, Star Indian Athlete Achieves Target Distance in First Attempt.

Day Six Schedule of India at World Athletics Championships 2025

WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS, 2025 🌍 📜 INDIA SCHEDULE - DAY 6📜 Neeraj became 🇮🇳's Golden Boy winning the Tokyo 2021 Olympics title. Now, as he returns to the same venue as Double Olympic & World Ch'ps medallist, it feels a similar story! Enters the World Ch'ps final but… pic.twitter.com/aQgUyQ1L8Z — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) September 18, 2025

