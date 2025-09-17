Neeraj Chopra enters the men's Javelin throw final in the World Athletics Championships 2025 as he achieves the qualification mark in only one attempt. Neeraj has been always doing this and he continued the practice in Tokyo. The target distance for a direct qualification was 84.50M and Neeraj achieved 84.85M in his first attempt. This is the fifth consecutive global event where Neeraj has achieved qualification in his first throw. The men's Javelin throw final is scheduled to be hosted on September 18. Look at Neeraj Chopra’s Top Five Performance at Big Events in 2025, From Diamond League Final to World Athletics Championships; Check Full List.

Neeraj Chopra Qualifies For Men's Javelin Throw Final

🔥📢 GOLDEN BOY NEERAJ CHOPRA QUALIFIES FOR WORLD CH'PS FINAL WITH HIS TRADEMARK 'ONE & DONE' 🚀 Double Olympic & World Ch'ps 🏅 Neeraj Chopra hurls the Javelin to 84.85m in his 1st attempt (Q: 84.50m) to make the #WCHTokyo25 final! 5th consecutive Global Ch'ps where Neeraj… pic.twitter.com/c31uR5BRte — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) September 17, 2025

