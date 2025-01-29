Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on January 29 will see NorthEast United FC clash against Hyderabad FC. The NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC match will be hosted at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, and start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner for ISL 2024-25 in India, and fans can find live telecast viewing options of the North East United FC vs Hyderabad FC on the Sports18 3 SD/HD, and Star Sports 3 TV channels. For ISL 2024-25 online viewing options, fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website to watch NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC live streaming for free. ISL 2024–25: NorthEast United FC Aim To Solidify Top-Six Standing As Hyderabad FC Look To Stretch Unbeaten Run.

