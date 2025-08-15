The World Games 2025 is nearing its end and as it enters Day 10, Indian athletes set themselves up for a last burst towards medals. India have secured three medals so far in World Games 2025. The latest has come in roller sports, which is a historic medal. On Day 10, Indian athletes will be in action in only roller sports. Jinesh Satyan Nanal will be in action in the men's speed slalom qualification. Subject to qualification, he will feature in next round later in the Day. Fans eager to know India's schedule in World Games 2025 on August 16, will get the complete information here. Anandkumar Velkumar Fetches India's First-Ever Roller Sports Medal, Bags Bronze At World Games 2025 in 1000m Sprint.

Day 10 Full Schedule of India at World Games 2025

🇮🇳 TWG- 16TH AUG SCHEDULE 🛼 Salom events starts Tommorow After a historic medal today can Jinesh create another history ? ⏰ Action starts 9.20 am IST 📺 Live: "World Games Live" pic.twitter.com/GdR8wppmjG — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) August 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)